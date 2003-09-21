FC Book Club

I am delighted that John Byrne and his team at the magazine have invited me to be the “guest blogger” this week. And I am even more delighted that they have embraced the book club/reading group concept that I have been passionate about for so long.

As the Director of the Executive Program book club here in New York several years ago, I felt like a proud papa as nearly a hundred reading groups sprang up across the country thanks to a special offer I was able to extend to my members. I was even invited to witness a few of those groups in action. What I saw was inspiring: employees at all levels of the corporation discussing the concepts in the books, meeting people they might never have met, and using the books’ principles as springboards for making commitments to improving the business climates in their own organizations.

I can’t predict what will come about because of Fast Company’s own commitment to the concept, but I truly appreciate how the magazine has set up several ways in which readers can interact with the editors, with me, and with each other. And I particularly appreciate this forum, where the exchange of ideas can occur so easily — in real time!

Throughout the week I will be posting comments that I hope will help launch a dialogue that will be meaningful to you and to your organization. I’ll be talking about our first Book of the Month, Authentic Leadership: Rediscovering the Secrets to Creating Lasting Value (which everyone fed up with the ongoing corporate scandals should read), the nominees for December’s Book of the Month, and some of the books that just barely missed the cut. I might even be talking a little bit about my own book, Beans: Four Principles for Running a Business in Good Times or Bad, and how those principles could resonate in your business.

I look forward to your comments. And don’t forget to cast your vote for the December Book of the Month.