From the Cutting Room Floor

It’s not uncommon that articles get cut — or that sidebars get dropped — while we edit each monthly issue of Fast Company. If stories don’t fit in the magazine and contain ideas still worth sharing, we usually try to publish them online in addition to the material in the magazine. In recent months, two Company of Friends news items were trimmed.
In one, members of the Seattle CoF meet with Richard Tait, Grand Pooh-Bah for the board game maker and Fast 50 winner Cranium, who shares the company’s “secret sauce.” And in the other, a CoF member and Fast Company reader based in Turkey explains the war in Iraq’s economic impact on neighboring countries.