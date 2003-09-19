Chronicling Companies

Between 1880 and 1930, Minneapolis was the “flour milling capital of the world,” grinding enough flour in a day to make 12 million loaves of bread. The new Mill City Museum is housed in the Washburn A Mill, at one time the most technologically advanced and the largest in the world, and offers interactive exhibits that detail the forces that fed the Minneapolis mills: people, promotion, production, and power.

In Brooklyn, the recently reopened New York Transit Museum documents the history of public transportation in New York City. Collections include public transit ephemera, including photographs, old vehicles, and transportation-related cartoons and covers from the New Yorker.

Besides these more industry-related museums, there are other company-specific collections: the online King Bridge Co. Museum, the Hudson’s Bay Co. Museum Collection in Manitoba, and the Norwich Pharmacal Co. Museum.

In 1968, Charles and Ray Eames filmed a proposal for an IBM museum about computers that was never built. Hallmark offers historical exhibits in its Kansas City visitor’s center. World of Coca-Cola shares stories about the Coca-Cola Co. And the Hershey Museum does much the same for the candy company, just steps away from HersheyPark and Hershey’s Chocolate World in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

If you’re aware of other company museums or historical collections, add a comment and let us know!