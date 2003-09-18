advertisement
I’ve Got the Privacy (Jet)Blues

By Heath Row1 minute Read

JetBlue Airlines has recently come under fire for sharing 5 million passenger itineraries with a defense contractor without passengers’ knowledge or consent. In so doing, not only did the company violate its own privacy policy, it could now face an investigation of unfair business practices by the Federal Trade Commission.

