Whither, WiFi?

In the Sept. 22 edition of the New Yorker , there’s an advertising insert from Intel highlighting restaurants and hotels in Chicago, LA, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle that offer WiFi access.

Now, while the locations listed in the Zagat Survey-style booklet are a far cry from, say, McDonalds, I’m increasingly confused by people’s interest in this. I can understand the allure of WiFi in a hotel while traveling on business, but I’m not too keen on using my laptop while balancing a paper cup of coffee on my knee, eating a lemon poppyseed muffin, or noshing on a $70 French-Continental dinner at the Carlyle.

Still, perhaps this WiFi market expansion will create a new job category in fancy restaurants: the maitre d’HCP.