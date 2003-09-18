Whither, WiFi?

In the Sept. 22 edition of the New Yorker, there’s an advertising insert from Intel highlighting restaurants and hotels in Chicago, LA, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle that offer WiFi access.
Now, while the locations listed in the Zagat Survey-style booklet are a far cry from, say, McDonalds, I’m increasingly confused by people’s interest in this. I can understand the allure of WiFi in a hotel while traveling on business, but I’m not too keen on using my laptop while balancing a paper cup of coffee on my knee, eating a lemon poppyseed muffin, or noshing on a $70 French-Continental dinner at the Carlyle.
Still, perhaps this WiFi market expansion will create a new job category in fancy restaurants: the maitre d’HCP.