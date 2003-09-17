Celluloid Leadership III

FC Now readers weighed in with their own recommendations of movies that portray leaders well and offer leadership lessons. Among those suggested so far:
- 12 O’Clock High
- Apocalypse Now
- Braveheart
- Bridge on the River Kwai
- Cool Hand Luke
- Flight of the Phoenix
- Hoosiers
- Lawrence of Arabia
- Norma Rae
- Remember the Titans
- Shackleton’s Voyage of Endurance
I’m tempted to suggest Yoda from the Empire Strikes Back: “Do or do not. There is no try.” But I’ll open it up again to FC Now readers:
What film character, whether fictional or non-fictional, do you think shows leadership skills applicable to your work life?