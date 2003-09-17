advertisement
Celluloid Leadership III

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Last month, Kevin shared his thoughts about the movie Patton — and its leadership lessons.

FC Now readers weighed in with their own recommendations of movies that portray leaders well and offer leadership lessons. Among those suggested so far:

  • 12 O’Clock High
  • Apocalypse Now
  • Braveheart
  • Bridge on the River Kwai
  • Cool Hand Luke
  • Flight of the Phoenix
  • Hoosiers
  • Lawrence of Arabia
  • Norma Rae
  • Remember the Titans
  • Shackleton’s Voyage of Endurance

I’m tempted to suggest Yoda from the Empire Strikes Back: “Do or do not. There is no try.” But I’ll open it up again to FC Now readers:

What film character, whether fictional or non-fictional, do you think shows leadership skills applicable to your work life?

