Bully for You

In their book Unshrink, Max McKeown and Philip Whiteley estimate that bullying — ongoing intimidation and humiliation — in the workplace can decrease an employee’s effectiveness by 50 percent. This in turn reduces the effectiveness of their colleagues by a full third. If — at least in the UK — one out of eight professionals is bullied by co-workers, the UK loses about 32 billion pounds (~$51 billion) every year. That’s 10 percent of public spending!