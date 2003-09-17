Bully for You

In their book Unshrink, Max McKeown and Philip Whiteley estimate that bullying — ongoing intimidation and humiliation — in the workplace can decrease an employee’s effectiveness by 50 percent. This in turn reduces the effectiveness of their colleagues by a full third. If — at least in the UK — one out of eight professionals is bullied by co-workers, the UK loses about 32 billion pounds (~$51 billion) every year. That’s 10 percent of public spending!
Tim Field, founder of the UK National Workplace Bullying Advice Line, has collected a wide range of workplace bullying resources for his low-design Web site Bully Online. He offers actions employers and employees alike can take to tackle bullies, an embarassingly long list of case histories, and information about the cost of stress at work.