While the OutsourceWorld Conference takes place in New York City, the Brainstorm Group’s more verbose Nearshore & Offshore Outsourcing Conference just wrapped up in San Francisco.

In that city, unemployed engineers and software developers gathered with members of the Communications Workers of America to protest the offshoring of tech jobs.

And in the September issue of Fast Company, Kim Girard takes a look at “why organizing white collar workers in Silicon Valley is hard slogging.”