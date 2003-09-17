Are You (Adver)Game? II

Most surprising was [Mindcomet CEO Ted Murphy’s] response on hiring. MindComet is much more concerned with hiring a certain type of person, rather than a person with a certain type of experience. Paul said smart people can figure out how to do almost anything, but intelligence, creativity, and good work ethic are difficult to teach.

Back in 1996, we looked at how companies such as Nucor Steel, Silicon Graphics, and Southwest Airlines hire for attitude and train for skill.

Is that still a valid approach to hiring today?