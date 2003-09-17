A-List B-Schools

Business 2.0 and the Wall Street Journal have recently published rankings of business schools. The Journal positions Wharton at the top of its listing. And B2.0 grades the schools in its listing, categorizing them as classic, tech, regional, or hidden gem programs.

Meanwhile, Fast Company recently asked the deans of five top business schools questions from their own application forms. Then we asked FC readers to rate their responses. Who would you accept? Who would you decline? Now that the polls are closed, the most popular dean is Stanford‘s Robert L. Joss, who squeaked by with a 57 percent approval rating.

