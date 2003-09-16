If You’re Happy and You Show It…

A recent survey indicates that nine out of 10 people in France are happy in the workplace.

Surprisingly, people working in the public sector are happier than those working in the private sector. 91 percent of public servants reports workplace satisfaction while 87 percent of people working in private companies said the same. That’s not much of a difference — viva la? — but it’s intriguing. Especially because 54 percent of respondents said they think others — including their colleagues — are unhappy.

Seems that to “go postal” — allez postal — is a good thing. At least in France.