The Sept. 15 edition of Crypto-Gram features a wonderful item about the differences behind designing for safety — accidents and random events — and designing for security — attacks and nonrandom events.

Using the August power outages and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as starting points, Bruce Schneier expands on the differences between accidents and attacks — and the design and engineering needs for each.

How safe is your workplace — or product or network? How secure?