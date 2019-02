I wasn’t in the office Friday, so consider this my corollary to Alison’s TGIF! entry.

Stealth Disco is the fun but not overly productive practice of sneaking up behind a colleague and getting your dance on while a co-worker video tapes you. Is this a holdover of dotcom culture? A good way to relieve stress at work? A way to help build camaraderie among team members? You make the call.

The site is work safe, but please be considerate and turn down your computer’s volume.