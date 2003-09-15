The Cost of Flakes

After reportedly founding and selling the European online headhunting service NetSearch Limited, Toby Unwin retired at the age of 26 worth — on paper — more than $160 million. His secret? Not dealing with people and partners who waste his time.

In his new, seemingly self-published book, The Flake Filter, Unwin details various tactics, tips, and tricks for identifying unreliable people — before it’s too late.

The online flake test is a 24-item questionnaire that may help you identify whether a potential partner will put their money where their mouth is.