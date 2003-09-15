advertisement
The Cost of Flakes

By Heath Row1 minute Read

After reportedly founding and selling the European online headhunting service NetSearch Limited, Toby Unwin retired at the age of 26 worth — on paper — more than $160 million. His secret? Not dealing with people and partners who waste his time.

In his new, seemingly self-published book, The Flake Filter, Unwin details various tactics, tips, and tricks for identifying unreliable people — before it’s too late.

The online flake test is a 24-item questionnaire that may help you identify whether a potential partner will put their money where their mouth is.

