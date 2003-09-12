Who’s Winning?

According to PCWorld , an advocacy group called P2P United has stepped in to pay the $2000 fine owed by 12-year-old Briana LaHara to the Recording Industry Association of America for downloading such songs as “If You’re Happy And You Know It.”

Is this a win for consumer rights — a necessary warning to a powerful industry group that’s trying to win the piracy battle by unfairly targeting children with its law suits? Or is it sending the wrong message to America’s already over-privileged youth — that there really are no consequences for stealing something that doesn’t belong to them?