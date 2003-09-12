Where Am I?

I was discussing with some friends what technologies that don’t currently exist in the U.S. that we would definitely buy when or if comes to market.

My answer, I want an affordable, compact wireless phone with built-in GPS receiever and mapping software. That way, if someone calls and wants to know where I am, I can tell them that I’m at Lat: 42.3465767 Lon: -71.0967407. Seriously though, is this product available without an unwieldy $700 pocket PC with a bunch of stuff I don’t need? I’ve found that there is one like this available in privacy concerns about GPS in handsets, I’ve decided I’m not concerned with the FBI, the CIA, or the Freemasons tracking me.

What are some technologies not currently available that you would find useful in your work or play?