Camera Shy

Now that everyone and their brother seems to be in possession of a camera phone, CNET reports that some high tech companies bar their use in R&D areas, lest their new designs be compromised.

Enter the UK’s Iceberg Systems and their Safe Haven product. Coupling hardware transmitters with control software embedded in the handset, a phone’s camera function is disabled whenever it comes into a building wired with Safe Haven. When the phone leaves the building, the camera is once again activated.

Iceberg managing director Patrick Snow hints that the technology could be used to disable other phone functions, like voice, or ringers.

While that may seem scary in a evil super-villian kind of way, just imagine the possibilities. Used judiciously, we could once again have a quiet meal in a restaurant, or actually enjoy a movie in a theater. I’m kidding.

I think.