Innovation, Not Enhancement

In July, the Innovation Exchange at the London Business School released the 2003 Innovation Management Survey , a 22-page report that studies best practices companies use to balance innovation and incremental improvements. Among the report’s key findings:

Innovations, not enhancements are the key to the future.

Enhancements are more certain, whereas less than 20% of innovations are market successes.

Innovations account for 10% of revenue.

The lack of a structured process for innovation might cause poor performance.

The three greatest challenges to improving innovation are the lack of entrepreneurial skills, the ability to manage and mitigate risk, and resource constraints.

Company size doesn’t matter.

While most companies are good at incremental enhancements, it is the innovations — new products and services — that will really improve an organization’s prospects. Even in tougher times when resources are more restricted, it doesn’t always pay to play it safe. Go big or go home.