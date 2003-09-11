Absolutely (Pre)Fabulous

The Sept. 15 edition of Newsweek includes a pleasing feature on the emerging new wave of prefab housing and its architects. Proponents mentioned in the piece include Jones, Partners: Architecture (whose Web site features a bit of pomo snarkiness); Tampa, Florida-based developers Richard and Kim Markham; LOT/EK Architecture; Jennifer Siegal; Rocio Romero; and Modern Modular.
For a roundup of innovative prefab designs, check out Fab Prefab and the Web site of Oskar Leo Kaufmann. And if you need even more prefab fabulousness, leaf through the book Prefab.