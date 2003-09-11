Ready to Take a Hike

Turns out that nearly half of middle managers (do they still exist?) are looking for another job or plan to do so when the economy recovers. That’s according to a new survey by Accenture, the tech and management consulting firm.
The research, picked up in USA Today this morning, shows that of those looking to get out, about two-thirds plan to intensify their searches when the job market strengthens. Accenture says managers feel burdened by the extra work demands brought on from waves of layoffs and mounting competitive pressues.
Other results:
- 53% say they’re unhappy with their pay, up from 44% in 2002.
- 45% are unhappy with career advancement opportunities, up from 36% in 2002.