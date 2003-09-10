File Under: Bad Idea

It’s a ballpoint pen. It’s an FM radio. It’s the Sound Writer . “Listen to your favorite music while you work. Easy-to-use volume and radio controls and a comfort-fitting earpiece make this the perfect invention for stress relief at the office.”

Harf. I’m all for innovation, but who thinks this is a good idea? I’d be embarrassed to be seen using this at work. Besides, the Sound Writer costs $13, and the PulseTV page doesn’t indicate whether the pen is refillable. The Pilot G-2, a pen I swear by, costs about $2. You do the math. I can always listen to iTunes if I need music.