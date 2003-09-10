Bill Joy and Pain, Sunshine and Rain

Bill Joy, chief scientist of Sun Microsystems Inc. , is stepping down to go solo. Here’s the advice staff writer Ryan Underwood would have offered Joy if only he’d called:

Check your pulse before you check your wallet.

Become an amateur before you turn pro.

Prepare for the long haul before you start the trip.

Expect the worst.

Actually, I think Joy will probably do just fine. Despite his controversial Wired article “Why the Future Doesn’t Need Us” several years ago, I think we’ll hear more from him in the years to come.