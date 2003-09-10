advertisement
Bill Joy and Pain, Sunshine and Rain

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Bill Joy, chief scientist of Sun Microsystems Inc., is stepping down to go solo. Here’s the advice staff writer Ryan Underwood would have offered Joy if only he’d called:

  • Check your pulse before you check your wallet.
  • Become an amateur before you turn pro.
  • Prepare for the long haul before you start the trip.
  • Expect the worst.

Actually, I think Joy will probably do just fine. Despite his controversial Wired article “Why the Future Doesn’t Need Us” several years ago, I think we’ll hear more from him in the years to come.

