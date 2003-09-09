Master of Your Own Domain

Given the onslaught of emails promoting doman name registration, primarily in the .biz camp, you’d think the suffix was the most important part of your personal or professional URL. Not so. I’ve begun to collect innovative approaches to domain names — examples of fun and productive URLs.

Cases in point: Open, a design studio based in New York City, claims the domain — get this — notclosed.com. Oh, that’s rich. And Play, a creative consultancy in Richmond, Virginia, sports the advisory address lookatmorestuff.com.

