Read Herring

By Heath Row1 minute Read

FC Now reader Rafat Ali emailed me this morning to let me — and now you — know that Red Herring, which we’ve discussed previously, is slated for a relaunch. The catch? Not only will the Herring be online only, but none of the original founders or investors are involved. That said, some former staffers of the print mag have signed on. We’ll see what happens!

