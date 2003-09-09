advertisement
Collaboration Nation

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The September edition of the newsletter Inside Collaboration includes an interesting article by Timothy Butler and David Coleman about models of collaboration. Addressing technology, content, and process, the piece outlines five different approaches to collaboration — primarily online. The feature is important primarily because it explains the various models based on the needs and characteristics of your organization, including its size and culture.

