Patently Absurd

Totally Absurd Inventions is a Web collection of some of America’s “goofiest” patents. Updated weekly, the site highlights the lighter side of innovation, featuring such inventions as the Geek Pouch, Airplane Moisturizer, and Skin Stencil (talk about branding!). Like the Japanese art of chindogu, most of the entries are extreme examples of the occasional inanity of innovation — but I wonder: How much would we need to tweak some of these concepts to come up with a valid creative product or service?
