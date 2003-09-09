The New Color of Money

The Federal Reserve announced today a firm date for the newly designed twenty-dollar bill to enter circulation, October 9th.

The new twenty, which the Fed says is its most secure note ever, still contains shades of green, but its face now ranges from pink to blue, giving it an overall peach hue on both the front

and the back.

The redesign, the second since the late nineties, is designed to foil increasingly tech-savvy counterfeiters. In 1995, less than 1 percent of counterfeit notes detected in the U.S. was digitally produced. By 2002, that number had grown to nearly 40 percent, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

Due to a few bad apples, we’re stuck with peach.