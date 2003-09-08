How Much Is That Again?

Regardless what you think of U.S. involvement in Iraq, or President Bush’s speech Sunday night explaining the current state of affairs, it’s hard to judge the significance of the main news from the speech: The request for $87 billion for military and rebuilding costs for just the next 12 months.

How much is that $87 billion, really?

A little long-division comes in handy. It comes to $5.73 for every man, woman and child in the U.S. — per week — for the next year. The request for money is $297.95 per American for the year.

The division somehow makes the $87 billion seem larger.