Breakfast with Seth Godin

“White collar people are afraid of everything except following instructions,” says Seth Godin, the Fast Company columnist and marketing guru. But Seth points out if you merely do what you’re told to do it’s the quickest route to the unemployment line. “The minute your job can be put in a manual, it will be exported to Bangalore. The safest thing to do is what no one expects you to do — not to just follow instructions.”
In short, you can’t just respond to your boss or do what the job specs say you’re supposed to do. You need to be far more creative than not — to make the job worthwhile for yourself but also to insure that your job can’t be exported out of the country.