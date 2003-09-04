Quantifying Creativity

Researchers at the International Center for Studies in Creativity at SUNY-Buffalo have developed a nine-point program for analyzing the climate for innovation within an organization. Scott Isaksen and his colleagues identified the following dimensions of innovation:

Charles Prather has developed a quick questionnaire business leaders can use to gauge where their organization stands in the nine-point program. The UK-based Innovation Web site offers an even quicker questionnaire based on this and Goran Ekvall’s Situational Outlook for Creativity and Change.

Where do you stand? Where do you want to go now?