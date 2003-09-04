Depressed Releases

Since May, Tara Calishain, publisher of the ResearchBuzz newsletter, has been watching the PR newswires for examples of egregiously gregarious and garrulous news releases. She shares some of the weirdest and most wonderful examples of PR gone wrong in PR Bop, offering snarky commentary on what she finds amusing — or confusing.
Unlike Buzz Killer, which lambastes misleading language, PR Bop is a frenetically friendly look at bad ideas, bad timing — and bad taste. Look. And learn. The announcements featured are news you can’t use.