If It Ain’t Broke…

Good Experience’s This Is Broken is a project designed to help businesses become more aware of their customer experience failings — and how to fix them. While some of the entries are workaday and somewhat silly — such as the recent posts about signs in bathroom stalls and misleading exit signs — most of them are quite insightful.
Bad design abounds, and it’s little wonder that miscommunication often occurs in the workplace. This Is Broken embraces examples from around the world. The devil, as they say, is in the details, and Mark Hurst and his colleagues are having a delightful time pointing out where disconnects occur.