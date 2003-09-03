Slow Go(al)ing

According to a FranklinCovey “Execution Quotient” survey of more than 11,000 American business people last spring, the gap between executive vision and employee execution is wide, indeed.

Only 52 percent of respondents indicated that their organizations have decided what the most important high-level goals are. 44 percent reported understanding their company’s goals. Just 19 percent replied saying that their work goals are clearly defined. And only 9 percent think their work is strongly connected to their company’s top priorities.

So if your work isn’t strongly connected to your employer’s goals, what are you doing? One third of survey respondents’ time is spent on “activities that demand immediate attention” — but aren’t overly relevant to top priorities. And just shy of 20 percent is spent navigating internal bureaucracy.