Recycling for Charity

ReCellular Inc . is an interesting Michigan-based company that says it has collected, refurbished and resold or recycled 1.5 million wireless handsets in 2002. Good idea.

The company also supports WirelessRecycling.com, which allows people to donate their phone to charity or organize phone collection programs for national or local charities. Great idea.

Recycling, a tax deduction, and giving to charity at the same time, can’t be too much wrong with that. Grab that old phone and give it up.

Alternately, check with your local women’s shelter, as many have their own recycling programs that allow victims of domestic violence and sexual assault/rape to use these cell phones to call 911 in case of an emergency.