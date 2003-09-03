Worklife Archives

Even though it hasn’t been updated since 1997, the Workplace Folklore Web Page offers an interesting introduction to the concept of interoffice folklore, or the stories and traditions of a corporate culture. Concentrating primarily on libraries, the site still sheds some light on how workplace folklore is documented, the relevance of occupational storytelling, and additional resources.

Unfortunately, given the site’s age, many of the resources are no longer available. But a quick Google search will yield numerous corporate folklore tools, including the Library of Congress’ Guide to Business History Resources.

How does your organization document its history and culture? Do you have an internal archivist?