Using Your Religion

Ben McConnell and Jackie Huba, co-authors of Creating Customer Evangelists (Dearborn, 2002), also co-author a Weblog entitled Church of the Customer. The relatively frequently updated site (relative to FC Now, anyway) features “real-world examples of how to live in customer heaven or rot in customer hell” that McConnell and Huba encounter during their work and travel.
Recent entries have highlighted the interior design and customer service of the hotelier the Kimpton Group, Harley-Davidson‘s 100th birthday bash, and the use of assembly lines in retail settings. Equal parts reader testimonial and new mini-case studies, it’s a quick hit in terms of leading sales, marketing, and customer service practices.