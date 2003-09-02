Overcoming Uncertainty

FC Now reader Daniel Robinson recommends a recent article by Andy Stanley in the Summer 2003 edition of Leadership Journal , a periodical produced for church leaders.

In the article, Stanley highlights the importance of clarity in uncertain times — and how leaders need to make confident decisions despite dissent. He offers the following four tips:

Express your uncertainty with confidence.

Seek wise counsel.

Measure your success by the scoreboard, not the playbook.

Be willing to act decisively.

In the July 2003 issue of Fast Company, Ryan Underwood considered safer ways to take risks. And in the April 2002 issue, Keith Hammonds outlined a new approach to risk, indicating that caution and conservatism occasionally have their virtues. Hammonds offers three characteristics of organizations that thrive in tumultuous times:

Disciplined opportunism

Continuous learning — and unlearning

Adaptive experimentation

The key here is adaptation. Even in the most uncertain of times, don’t fall prey to paralysis by analysis.