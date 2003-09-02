Overcoming Uncertainty

FC Now reader Daniel Robinson recommends a recent article by Andy Stanley in the Summer 2003 edition of Leadership Journal, a periodical produced for church leaders.
In the article, Stanley highlights the importance of clarity in uncertain times — and how leaders need to make confident decisions despite dissent. He offers the following four tips:
- Express your uncertainty with confidence.
- Seek wise counsel.
- Measure your success by the scoreboard, not the playbook.
- Be willing to act decisively.
In the July 2003 issue of Fast Company, Ryan Underwood considered safer ways to take risks. And in the April 2002 issue, Keith Hammonds outlined a new approach to risk, indicating that caution and conservatism occasionally have their virtues. Hammonds offers three characteristics of organizations that thrive in tumultuous times:
- Disciplined opportunism
- Continuous learning — and unlearning
- Adaptive experimentation
The key here is adaptation. Even in the most uncertain of times, don’t fall prey to paralysis by analysis.