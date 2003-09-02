No BBQ Sauce? Dial 911!

Talk about a crisis in customer service: A Cleveland-area McDonald’s stiffs a lady on her BBQ sauce, so she dials 911. And yes, the tiny town of Avon, OH dispatches an officer to settle the trouble.

Hmm. It’s hard to figure out what’s more problematic: The fact that McDonald’s has such an enduring reputation for poor customer service that a patron felt she needed to call local law enforcement to get the right condiment or the fact that such incidents lend solid credence to the caricature of fat, spoiled, lazy American consumers?