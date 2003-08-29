Spare Change

I wouldn’t normally turn to Nexus , “Colorado’s holistic journal,” for FC Now fodder, but a recent interview with Bernard Lietaer proposes some provocative ideas about “complementary currencies.”

The author of nine books on money and finances, including The Future of Money and The Mystery of Money, Lietaer expands on the relationship between economic stability and political stability, monetary innovations such as frequent-flier miles and loyalty programs, and private currencies.

