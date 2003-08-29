Friendly Hire

OK, so being bald and beautiful doesn’t always work in Seth’s favor. Let’s see if being friendly does.

While FC Now readers debate whether love truly is the killer app, researchers at the University of Michigan have found that friendly employees are more productive.

“An impersonal style tends to restrict the bandwidth of information a person attends to in the workplace,” says psychologist Jeffrey Sanchez-Burks. “This type of miscommunication, like ships passing in the night, is further exacerbated in diverse organizations (domestically and internationally) because rarely are people with other cultural backgrounds as impersonal as mainstream Americans.”

While Americans can be extremely friendly in social settings with colleagues, that behavior doesn’t always translate to the office environment. Is this the case where you work?