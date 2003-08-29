Creativity & Innovation CoF member Renee Hopkins recommends an online creativity self-assessment tool offered by the Belgian innovation consultancy Creax. The evaluation tool creates a radar plot of where you stand in various components of creativity, including abstraction, connection, perspective, curiosity, boldness, paradox, complexity, and persistence. And if you sign up for the paid service, Creax provides training modules in each category. The nine-page, 40-question survey doesn’t take long to do, and many of the questions offer good food for thought.
