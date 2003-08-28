Keeping the Dream Alive

Today marks the 40th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “ I Have a Dream ” speech delivered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

King was a reflection of all that is possible through strong, compassionate, and dedicated leadership. Few and far between are the leaders who managed to mobilize the entire country to fight against an ongoing injustice.

King’s legacy lives on to this day with the I Have a Dream Foundation, which works to help children in low-income areas reach educational and career goals through mentoring and tutoring.