In Box Insights

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Tim Sanders, Yahoo‘s chief solutions officer and author of Love Is the Killer App, offers the following guidelines for easing your email workload:

CLEAR. Is it C: Connected to my job? L: List what you want me to do. E: Expectations; what is success? A: Avenues for me (resources). And R: Return on my time investment.

The Globe and Mail‘s Christina Cavanagh looks back to the history of Western philosophy for guidance: Aristotle.

In an article written for Report on Business in mid-August, Cavanagh considers how Aristotle’s five canons of rhetoric — invention, arrangement, style, memory, and delivery — can be applied to electronic communication in the workplace.

