Urbane Planning

Company of Friends member Christian Young recently emailed the Knowledge Management CoF about the work of UK-based David Gurteen . A recent entry in Gurteen’s blog caught my eye.

Gurteen brings up the idea of a knowledge city — or a city “purposefully designed to encourage the nurturing of knowledge.” He cites several possible examples, reminding me of a conversation that came up in the Real Estate CoF: What’s a Fast Company town?

There’s already a hotel drawing on Fast Company’s ideas and ideals. What makes up a knowledge city or a Fast Company town?