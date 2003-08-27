Food Service for Thought

Gray deconstructs last week’s episode of The Restaurant, analyzing the organizational dynamics, leadership, and teamwork exhibited on the show.

As leaders, we are responsible for our team’s success — corporately and individually. Sometimes, like Rocco did, we have to cut someone loose for the right reasons. We just need to be careful that we don’t give up on someone that has potential that we may have recognized correctly, but that we set up for failure because we put them in a faulty situation with inadequate support. If they fail, it’s on us — not them — just like the cook that was expected to do the work of three people. We must set people up for success, not failure — and that begins with our own execution of our own plans.

Now that the program has ended its run, we can catch reruns on Bravo starting mid-September. Until then, where can we turn for leadership lessons on television? The Office? Back to the Floor?