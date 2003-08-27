No Smiling, Eh?

The late humorist Erma Bombeck once titled a book When You look Like Your Passport Photo, It’s Time to Go Home . If this holds true, Canadians won’t need to go home until they achieve a “neutral expression.”

The Canadian Passport Office released new guidelines yesterday as to what constitutes an acceptable passport photo, including helpful example pictures.

Among the more interesting guidelines:

The face must be square to the camera with a neutral expression and with the mouth closed.

False hairpieces or other cosmetic devices are acceptable if they do not disguise the natural appearance of the bearer and are worn habitually.

Photos must be taken against a plain white to 18% grey background without shadows. An 18% grey background is recommended for persons having white hair and/or wearing white clothing

Apparently smiling mouth-breathers with white toupees have to stay in Canada, which might not be that bad of an idea.

