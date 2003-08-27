No Smiling, Eh?

The late humorist Erma Bombeck once titled a book When You look Like Your Passport Photo, It’s Time to Go Home. If this holds true, Canadians won’t need to go home until they achieve a “neutral expression.”
The Canadian Passport Office released new guidelines yesterday as to what constitutes an acceptable passport photo, including helpful example pictures.
Among the more interesting guidelines:
- The face must be square to the camera with a neutral expression and with the mouth closed.
- False hairpieces or other cosmetic devices are acceptable if they do not disguise the natural appearance of the bearer and are worn habitually.
- Photos must be taken against a plain white to 18% grey background without shadows. An 18% grey background is recommended for persons having white hair and/or wearing white clothing
Apparently smiling mouth-breathers with white toupees have to stay in Canada, which might not be that bad of an idea.