Life in the Googleplex

USA Today has an interesting, if light, article on the ubiquitous Google . Sure, the top-dog search engine gets almost as much press as Howard Dean , but the article talks a little about the perks of working in the sprawling and cleverly named Googleplex, where the 90s live on.

Employees are blessed with “free food, unlimited ice cream, pool and ping-pong tables and complimentary massages, plus the ability to spend 20% of work time on any outside activity.”

Those were the days. I do find it sad that in these more sober times, employers seem to have thrown out all the things that made workers happy and productive under the guise of “cutting the fat.” If Google can keep its workers happy while maintaining 75 percent of all Internet searches, why can’t everyone else?