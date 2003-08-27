Howard Dean’s Start-up Syndrome

Presidential candidate Howard Dean is hot right now. He’s just got one problem: How can he transform a sudden burst of success into long-term momentum (Hmmm, that sounds familiar)? Anyhow, that’s the question posed in a great New York Times piece today. Ahhhnold signed up Warren Buffett as an advisor, maybe Dean should pay a visit to HBS’s Clayton Christensen of Innovator’s Dilemma fame.