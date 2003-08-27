advertisement
Proposal: Disposable

By Heath Row1 minute Read

I can’t imagine the need for or appeal of disposable digital cameras. You can’t preview or delete images, and you need to take the cameras into an authorized retailer for “development” onto a CD. Add this to the disposable DVD and relegate the idea to the dustbin of product development history. Please.

