Smells Good

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Brandweek reports “nearly 9 out of ten men who wear fragrances believe some form of reorganization at the fragrance counter would significantly help them when choosing and purchasing a fragrance.”

Amen to that. Although it’s not every day I’m in the market for a new fragrance, some sort of reorganization would be helpful.

More than 5 minutes in a Sephora shop leaves my nose stinging and eyes watering with scent-sory overload. If I don’t find what I’m looking for in those 5 minutes or so, there will be no sale, and I return to my usual mall-based pastime, grumbling about how teenagers dress.

The report also notes “38% believe fragrances should be sorted by scent, similar to the way liquor stores organize goods into whiskeys, vodkas and rums.”

What a fantastic idea. Like the placement of the bottle of Bushmills next my usual bottle of Jameson, a general categorization by each product’s relative place in the “smell-o-spere” would likely result in me opening my wallet. Starting with a fragrance I know and like, I could move to the right in a muskier progression, or to the left for a somewhat lighter scent, until I find what I’m looking for and purchase it.

Back in 2001, we featured trendsetter Hilary Billings, who has made a career out of forging “lifestyle brands” by thinking along these lines at Pottery Barn, W Hotels, and RedEnvelope. Not coincidentally, I’ve been a customer of all three companies in the last year.

What are some other organizations that could benefit simply by reorganizing their products?

